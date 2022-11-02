JUST IN
DealShare plans to invest Rs 500 cr in 2-3 years in private brands business
AirAsia exits AirAsia India, sells 16.33% stake to Air India for Rs 156 cr
50 mn networking conversations witnessed among rising workforce in Q3: Apna
Bayer ties up with 2 firms to help 10 mn Indian farmers in digitisation
Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji
On rising demand, Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Pune flights from Nov 23
Covid impact shows that work can be done remotely: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million cumulative production milestone
Vodafone Idea enhances postpaid offering as it loses ground to Airtel
Airtel says crossed 1 million customers on 5G network amid network build-up
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Transmission net profit falls 32% to Rs 194 cr in Sept quarter
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Sept quarter profit falls 77% to Rs 47 cr
Business Standard

Vehicle finance sector to return to pre-Covid level by Q2 next fiscal: CIFC

Murugappa group's financial services unit says bad loans are down and it expects AUM to grow 25% this financial year

Topics
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Murugappa Group | financial services

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Cholamandalam Investment
CIFC is among the non-banking finance firms (NBFC) that must follow stricter regulations set by the Reserve Bank of India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC), the Murugappa group’s financial services arm, expects the vehicle finance sector to be back to the level before Covid-19 by the second quarter of the next financial year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.