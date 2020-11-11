M M Murugappan steps down as chairman of two Murugappa group firms

-
Murugappa Group's Chairman M M Murugappan has stepped down as the chairman and director of group companies including Tube Investments of India and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. Upon reaching 65 years of age, he decided to step down to pursue philanthropy and other interests.
Vellayan Subbiah, an additional director of the company was elected as the chairman of the board of Cholamandalam Investment. He is part of the fourth generation of the Murugappa family.
Subbiah holds a degree in civil engineering from IIT Madras and a Masters in Business Administration from the Michigan University, USA. His professional experience includes a 6 year stint with McKinsey, Chicago and associations with 24/7 Customer Inc. Las Gatos and The Carlyle Group, San Francisco. He later debuted in the Murugappa Group, steering its BPO arm Laserwords.
He was the MD of Cholamandalam Investment between 2010 to 2017. Since 2018, he is the managing director of Tube Investments of India. He is on the boards of various companies including Shanthi Gears Ltd.
