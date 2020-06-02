Viewership trends reveal the power of free platforms, regional content

Kalanithi Maran’s Sun TV is the most watched channel in India for the last three years. But DD National pushed it down to number two during the lockdown when it aired an old favourite, Ramayana.

Indore-based Enterr10’s Dangal TV and Zee’s Big Magic are among ten free-to-air channels that bring in a mammoth 63 per cent of all TV viewing in India. That and more is what Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC data, crunched for Business Standard shows. It showcases the quirks of the Indian TV viewer, emphasises the crazy diversity of this market and underlines ...