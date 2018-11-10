JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Adobe puts weight behind augmented reality to push mass proliferation
Business Standard

Vikram Singh Mehta steps down as independent director of Jet Airways

Mehta was also a member of the airline's audit committee and his resignation comes three days before the finalisation of the company's second-quarter results

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vikram Singh Mehta
Vikram Singh Mehta

Jet Airways independent director Vikram Singh Mehta (pictured) resigned on Friday, citing time constraints and other commitments.

Mehta was also a member of the airline’s audit committee and his resignation comes three days before the finalisation of the company's second-quarter results.

Other members of the audit committee include Ashok Chawla and Harsh Mohan, according to the airline website. A senior Jet executive said Mehta’s resignation would have no impact on the result announcement on Monday.

The airline had deferred its first quarter results for a fortnight as the management informed the audit committee it needed more time to finalise accounts. The airline posted Rs 13.26 billion loss in the first quarter and was expected to report another huge loss in the quarter ended September 30.

Mehta, a former chairman of the Shell group of companies, had joined the airline's board in 2016.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways' slots, global business key attractions for Tatas: Experts

“In recent months, the call on my time from my other obligations has mounted and I find it increasingly difficult to dedicate the time and attention required to discharge my fiduciary responsibilities. It is for this reason that I have resigned,” Mehta said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, November 10 2018. 00:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements