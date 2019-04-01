Vinod Dasari replaces Siddharth Lal as CEO of Royal Enfield

Vinod K Dasari has joined as Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, a unit of EML. He will also join the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd as an Executive Director with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the company is looking to invest around Rs 700 crore.

Dasari takes over from Siddhartha Lal, who will continue as the Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. At Royal Enfield, Lal will continue to support Dasari and the team on product and brand related areas.

“After a phenomenal success story in the last decade, is now building the foundations of its next level of growth. As we commence another exciting chapter, I believe, there is no better person than to lead into its next phase of evolution to a global brand. Vinod is a proven leader who combines business vision and people skills. He has been a catalyst in reviving the fortunes of his previous company and re-shaping the dynamics of a hitherto slow-moving industry," Lal said.

“Vinod’s fearless entrepreneurial leadership, experience of managing complex businesses globally, deep understanding of customers and his vision of how digital technology will be used and experienced around the world are precisely the qualities that Royal Enfield needs as it aspires to lead and catalyse the global motorcycling industry towards middleweights (250-750cc)," Lal added.

Talking about his new role, Vinod Dasarisaid, “Royal Enfield is an inspiring story and I am very excited to be part of such a fantastic brand. Personally for me, working with a consumer brand will be a tremendous learning opportunity, and professionally, I am looking forward to the challenge of creating a global consumer brand from India.”

Dasari has engineered Ashok Leyland’s success and expanded the company’s core business besides entering new areas.

He resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland on March 31, 2019 after a 14-year stint, and about eight years as the MD.

Ashok Leyland’s total sales were 101,990 units in 2011-12 (the first year under Dasari’s stewardship) and in 2017-18 it was 174,873 units. The company’s profit in the period nearly tripled from Rs 565 crore then to Rs 1,760 crore in FY18.

He joined Ashok Leyland as the Chief Operating Officer in 2005. Dasari has held several leadership positions at Cummins India Limited and Timken Company where he went on to become the President of its Global Railroad business in the USA. He started his career with General Electric in 1986.