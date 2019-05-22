Virgin Atlantic returning to Mumbai with a new direct flight from Oct 27

-
Virgin Atlantic is returning to Mumbai after four years with a new direct flight from October 27. The UK carrier will operate daily service between London and Mumbai with a 258-seat Boeing 787 aircraft with a three class configuration. The airline currently operates a daily service to Delhi.
Virgin Atlantic is majority owned by Delta Airlines. It flew to Mumbai between 2005 and 2009 and again from 2012-2015 before withdrawing from the route.
The grounding of Jet has given the airline a chance to relaunch its flight.
