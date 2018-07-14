JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Outside food gives multiplexes the jitters; PVR, Inox Leisure shares fall
Business Standard

Virtual Reality startup SmartVizX raises Rs 100 mn pre-series A funding

VR, along with other immersive technologies such as augmented reality and mixed reality (AR & MR) is poised as the next big computing platform

BS Reporter 

Millennials redefining the consumer story in India, says report

SmartVizX, an Indian Virtual Reality (VR) startup, has secured Rs 100 million in pre-series A funding from Indian Angel Network’s IAN Fund and YourNest for its next phase of global expansion. SmartVizX also announced the launch of Trezi, India’s first VR-based platform for architecture and interior design collaboration. Trezi is set to bring about a big disruption in the building industry.

Virtual reality, along with other immersive technologies such as augmented reality and mixed reality (AR & MR) is poised as the next big computing platform, setting to dominate the technological landscape. The global market for such platforms is expected to rapidly grow from about US$20 billion today to over $150 billion by 2020, according to Digi-Capital, a consulting firm that covers the industry. Goldman Sachs estimates that the opportunity for Virtual Reality in the consumer real estate industry alone will be in excess of US$ 2.5 billion by 2025.

SmartVizX is the first Indian company to offer a VR platform which will revolutionize the architecture-engineering-construction (AEC) industry. Leveraging our deep understanding of the AEC Industry and VR, we have created an extremely customer-centric product which architects and designers can introduce into their workflow and create efficiencies while dealing with customers and building product suppliers. This fund-raise will enable us to scale-up and help Trezi foray into global markets," said Tithi Tewari, Co-founder and Managing Director of SmartVizX.
First Published: Sat, July 14 2018. 02:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements