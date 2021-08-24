Visa repositions its brand to shed cards entity image

-
ALSO READ
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
SBI Cards net doubles to Rs 175 crore in Q4FY21 on lower provisions
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
RBL Bank enters into agreement with Visa for issuing credit cards
SBI Cards trades higher for fifth straight day; stock up 11% in a week
-
Visa is undertaking a brand transformation exercise in India to shed the perception of it being only a card payments entity. It wants to be known as a payments network and player in the digital payments arena.
Stepping it up a notch, the blue and gold colours of Visa will be modernised to make it more digitally appealing for its consumers.
Parallelly, Visa will also emboss a standard primary mark for all its touch points across the payment ecosystem instead of separate brand marks and PoS marks, the company said. Through this brand transformation initiative, Visa will strive to familiarise its large base of Indian users to the brand’s new image.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU