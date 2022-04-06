Vistara, Air India likely to board Tata group's superapp TataNeu soon

TataNeu, the superapp from the Tata group, will soon have two more brands—Air India and Vistara—on the platform. The app, scheduled to be launched on April 7, has already seen 10-15 million visits. TataNeu so far has been in a pilot phase with only Tata employees getting access to the app and its features.

However, last month the app was opened to non-Tata employees through invitation. Every Tata employee could invite five persons to access the app. The 10-15 million visits have come without any internal or external campaigns, said a source in the know. Typically, ...