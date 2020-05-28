JUST IN
VMware's Velchamy Sankarlingam to join Zoom as head of engineering unit

Sankarlingam will oversee the company's engineering, product, and dev ops teams .

Zoom

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Zoom, video chat, conference
Zoom has become extremely popular in the past few weeks, with most parts of the world under lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and people working from home.

Zoom Video Communications has appointed Velchamy Sankarlingam as the president of engineering and product, effective June 12.

Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at software company VMware, where he was most recently senior vice president, cloud services development and operations. Sankarlingam will oversee the company’s engineering, product, and dev ops teams.
