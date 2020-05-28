VMware's Velchamy Sankarlingam to join Zoom as head of engineering unit

-
Zoom Video Communications has appointed Velchamy Sankarlingam as the president of engineering and product, effective June 12.
Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at software company VMware, where he was most recently senior vice president, cloud services development and operations. Sankarlingam will oversee the company’s engineering, product, and dev ops teams.
