Voda Idea net loss declines to Rs 7,022 cr on lower exceptional expenses

(Vi) cut down its net loss by 39.5 per cent to Rs 7,022 crore in the fourth quarter FY 2021 on a year-on-year basis on the back of lower exceptional expenses. In the same quarter last year, it had posted a net loss of Rs 11,643 crore.

The company managed to trim subscriber loss to two million in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis but it lagged peers in other parameters such as average revenue per user (ARPU). The company is yet to close its fundraising and said it is in active discussions with potential investors.

Revenue from operations declined by 18.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,607 crore as against Rs 11,754 crore owing to discontinuation of interconnect usage charges (IUC).

Telecom used to pay an IUC of six paise per minute for calls made from their network to other service providers and this was discontinued from January 1 on orders of regulator.

This led to a drop in revenue and ARPU for the company both on a sequential and year-on-year basis. ARPU declined 11.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 107.

The telecom company’s fourth-quarter FY 21 result was positively impacted due to lower exceptional expenses. While the company had incurred exceptional expenses of Rs 6,140 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal and that reduced to Rs 974 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 21.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Limited, said, “FY21 has been a transformational year for with several important milestones achieved including the launch of our unified brand “Vi”. In the year of the pandemic, when people and businesses were hugely dependent on telecom connectivity, we delivered superior network experience and improvement in several operating metrics supported by Vi GIGAnet, which remains the fastest 4G network in India, as per Ookla, as well as the network with highest rated voice quality as per TRAI. We enter FY22 with renewed focus on executing our strategy to keep our customers ahead, and our cost optimization plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings. We are in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve our strategic intent.”