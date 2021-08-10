Vodafone Idea files review petition in apex court on AGR dues

(Vi), on Tuesday, moved the seeking a review of an earlier order which dismissed its petition for a recomputation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The appeal has been filed even as the telecom department mulls steps to provide financial relief for the telecom sector. Vi did not respond to an email query on the topic.

On July 23 the had dismissed petitions of Vi and Bharti Airtel seeking a correction in calculation of AGR dues. Airtel too is likely to approach the apex court for relief.

While Vi has calculated its pending AGR dues at around Rs 21,500 crore, the telecom department pegged the figure at Rs 58,000 crore. Vi has already paid Rs 7800 crore towards its AGR liability. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Vi had argued that the AGR figures were not cast in stone and that the had powers to correct the arithmetic error.

The Supreme Court in October 2019 had delivered the verdict on the AGR issue upholding the telecom department’s contention and definition of adjusted gross revenue as per the licence agreements with telecom Last September the court had ruled that the telecom must pay 10 per cent of the AGR dues as demanded by the government by March 31 and the remainder in equal instalments in each financial year till March 2031.