Vodafone Idea partners with Cisco to support 4G and 5G user experience

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will collaborate with Cisco to improve its existing 4G network and, in the future, 5G use cases for offering better quality experience for its customers.
The company announced that it would work with Cisco to design and build a cost-efficient network architecture to drive greater speed to market as it taps opportunities in 4G, 5G, Cloud, and IoT.
In a statement, Vi announced that it would be adding Cisco’s ultra-packet core to its network architecture to deploy new software applications and services including voice-over Wi-Fi.
“We are committed to providing seamless connectivity to our customers and enhancing user experiences, empowered by an intelligent and automated network,” said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea (Vi).
The Department of Telecommunications had in May allocated 5G trial spectrum in various bands to Airtel, Jio and Vi to develop India-specific 5G use cases. Last week, Airtel and Jio commenced their 5G trials to test peak speed, latency, and data loads. Vi, however, is yet to begin trials.
Airtel also announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services earlier in the week to implement 5G broadband network solutions in India.
