Vodafone Idea possibly behind own schedule on rollout of 4G services

Vodafone Idea is behind its internal targets for 4G services, sources have said. The firm is already behind Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio on 4G subscriber base share.

It is trying to roll out 4G sites before losing too many customers in a planned culling of low-revenue users. The company is also bringing in 5G capacity in current 4G deployment, in anticipation of regulatory clearance. Vodafone Idea’s broadband market share is 20 per cent, compared to 20.4 per cent for Airtel and 54 per cent for Jio. “We have a big plan to roll out more 4G sites in the next 12 months than ...