Vodafone Idea posts first subscriber addition in 15 months: Trai data

Vodafone Idea ended its losing streak in terms of subscriber addition by adding 1.7 million in January, its first addition in 15 months. Bharti Airtel led with an addition of 5.9 million subscribers, with Jio registering an addition of 1.95 million during the month.
According to the latest subscription data by Trai, Reliance Jio ranks number one, with a wireless base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Airtel at 344.6 million and Vodafone Idea at 286 million.
Bharti Airtel had the highest number of active users at 97.44 per cent or 335.8 million, with Reliance Jio at 79.01 per cent with 324.5 million users, at the end of January 2021.
Vi’s active user base stood at 256.3 million users, which is 89.63 per cent of its total base.
Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December, 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January, 2021.
Reliance Jio continues to be the numero uno telecom operator with a wireless base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel at 344.6 million and Vi at 286 million.
In the wireline category, Reliance Jio added the highest number of subscribers in the month of January at over 196,437, taking its wireline base to 2.95 million, which is almost half that of Airtel’s wireline base of 4.64 million.
Airtel lost 18,545 wireline subscribers in January while 3rd-ranked Vi lost 11,619.
The overall number of telephone subscribers rose from 1,173.83 million in December, to 1,183.49 million in January.
