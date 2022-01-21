Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,231 cr; ARPU rises 5.2% QoQ

Telecom service provider on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 7,231 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The telco reported net loss of Rs 4,532 crore in the year-ago period.

However, ARPU improved to Rs 115, up 5.2%, as against Rs 109 in Q2FY22.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Limited, said “We are pleased to announce second consecutive quarter

of revenue growth driven by several tariff interventions taken in last few months. While the overall subscriber base has declined as a result of the tariff interventions, the 4G subscriber base remained resilient on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy to improve our competitive position and win in the marketplace. Separately, we have opted for upfront conversion of interest arising from deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity.”

The company said its net debt stands at Rs 1.97 trillion as of December-end.

"The 4G subscriber base continued to grow and with 0.8 million customers added in Q3, 4G base now stands at 117.0 million. Subscriber churn increased to 3.4% in Q3FY22 vs 2.9% in Q2FY22. Data usage per 4G subscriber is now at 14 GB/month vs 12 GB/month a year ago," the telco said in a stock exchange filing.



On Friday, Vodafone Idea's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.2% lower at Rs 11.90.