Vodafone Idea's Q1 loss widens to Rs 25,460 cr on AGR provisioning

Ltd reported a bigger first-quarter loss on Thursday, as the Indian telecom operator set aside Rs 19,441 crore towards dues owed to the government.

The company, a joint venture between Britain's Vodafone Group and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Idea Cellular, said consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 10,659 crore during the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 11,270 crore a year earlier.

The country's third-largest telecom operator by subscribers reported its eighth consecutive quarterly loss of Rs 25,460 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 4,874 crore a year earlier.



The losses are up due to provisions for statutory dues, the company said in a BSE filing.