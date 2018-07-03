JUST IN
Vodafone offers free ISD minutes, Amazon Prime in billing plans: Know more

The Vodafone RED postpaid plans start from Rs 399 and go up to Rs 2,999. They come bundled with category exclusive benefits, along with free voice calls, national roaming and data rollover benefits

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Red postpaid plans

Vodafone India on June 2 announced a range of new postpaid plans bundled with complimentary mobile insurance, unlimited international roaming benefits and free Amazon Prime and Netflix membership. The new range of postpaid plans start from Rs 399 and goes up to Rs 2,999. The plans are divided into three categories – entertainment, international and signature – and each category comes bundled with exclusive benefits, along with free voice calls, national roaming facility and data rollover benefits.

Here are the details of Vodafone Red postpaid plans

Vodafone Red: Entertainment

The entertainment related benefits in the Vodafone Red plans are applicable on Rs 399 and Rs 499 connections. In both the plans, the telecom operator is offering one year free subscription of Vodafone Play services, along with one year of Amazon Prime complimentary membership. Both the plans are also eligible for Vodafone Rs 180 free international roaming add-on pack in which the telecom operator offers unlimited calling and data.

Vodafone Red: International

The International plan benefits are applicable in Rs 999 and Rs 1,299 connections. Both the plans come with all the benefits of entertainment plans, along with a complimentary two months subscription of Netflix. As for the exclusive benefits, the Rs 999 and Rs 1,299 plans come with 50 minutes and 100 minutes of free ISD calling, respectively to select countries. The plan also offers subsidised ISD rates for select countries – see table for details.

Vodafone Red: Signature

The Signature plan benefits are applicable in Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 connections. Both the plans come with all the benefits of entertainment plans, along with a complimentary three months subscription of Netflix in Rs 1,999 and one year subscription in Rs 2,999. As for the exclusive benefits, both the plans come bundled with 200 minutes of free ISD calling to select countries. The plan also offers subsidised ISD rates for select countries – see table for details.

Plan Name RED Entertainment RED Entertainment + RED International RED International+ RED Signature RED Signature+
Plan Rental 399 499 999 1299 1999 2999
Amazon Prime At No Extra Cost 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year
Mobile Shield NA Free Free Free Free Free
Vodafone PLAY Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year
Netflix Gift NA NA For 2 months For 2 months For 3 months For 1 Year
Lowest Bill Guarantee Free Free Free Free Free Free
Free ISD Minutes NA NA 50 minutes* 100 minutes* 200 minutes* 200 minutes*
Preferred ISD Rates post Free Minutes NA NA 50 paisa per minute to US and Canada, Rs 2 per minute to China and Hong Kong, Rs 3 per minute to Bangladesh and UK and Rs 5 per minute to Pakistan, Singapore, Bhutan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Germany
Free International Roaming Unlimited calling and free data for Rs 180/day as an add-on pack
* applicable for USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong kong and Thailand

First Published: Tue, July 03 2018. 11:51 IST

