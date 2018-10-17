Volatility singes market debutants in 2018; over 70% firms trading in red

The recent volatility in the markets has impacted the performance of companies that made a debut this year on the bourses. Seventeen, or a little over 70 per cent of the 24 companies that listed in 2018, are trading in the red, shows data collated from Prime Database, a primary market tracker.

ICICI Securities and Apollo Micro Systems are the worst performers, with negative returns of 55 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively. Four companies in this pack — Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Ircon International and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers — are ...