Biggest gain for markets in 2 years: Sensex, Nifty end over 2% higher

The equity recovered Thursday’s losses with an across-the-board buying on Friday. The posted their biggest single-day gain in over two years as the spurt in the rupee and the drop in global improved investor sentiment. Despite another sharp cut in US equities overnight, most rebounded globally, as a retreat in bond yields and the dollar helped trigger risk-on bets.

The benchmark rose 2.15 per cent, or 732 points, to end at 34,734, while the benchmark gained 2.32 per cent to 10,473. It was the biggest gain for both the indices since May 25, 2016.

The sharp gains helped the post its first weekly gain in six weeks. Last week, the had plunged around 6 per cent.



ALSO READ: Markets post biggest gain in two years; Maruti, M&M surge over 5%

Asian also advanced on encouraging trade data from China, which showed domestic demand in the world’s second-largest economy was strong, despite worsening trade relations with the US. Also, the staff’s advice to Treasury Secretary that was not manipulating the yuan triggered hopes that the two countries would avoid a full-blown trade war.

Apart from positive global cues, the selling in the domestic markets eased as macro headwinds showed signs of easing. The biggest single-day gain in nearly a month helped the rupee end its six-week losing streak against the dollar. The rupee ended at 73.57, up 0.75 per cent over the previous day’s close of 74.12.

Brent crude prices have come off 6 per cent from its recent high of $86 a barrel to trade at $81 a barrel, after its biggest weekly retreat since June 15. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond ended at 7.96 per cent, down from recent highs of 8.18 per cent.



ALSO READ: Investment strategies in current market

The sharp correction in the domestic market from their August highs was triggered by the slide in the rupee and a surge in Experts said the markets could extend gains if declined further and the rupee continued to gain.

Another positive indicator for the market was the retreat in the dollar and yields. The dollar hovered near two-week lows against major global currencies, while the 10-year Treasury yields declined from 3.25 per cent earlier during the week to 3.15 per cent on Friday.



ALSO READ: After NBFCs, bond market woes likely to weigh on rating agencies' revenues

“One of the reasons for the recent dollar strength is the threat of an escalating global trade war, which is creating contagion fears, and flight to US Treasuries. However, we believe the dollar rally may be in its last leg,” said Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional sales (India) at Investec Capital.

The selling by foreign investors also showed some signs of easing. On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 13.22 billion. A day earlier, they had sold shares worth nearly Rs 30 billion. The India index, a gauge for market volatility, fell 9.34 per cent to 18.62.



ALSO READ: Markets plunge on global sell-off; investor wealth erodes by Rs 2.69 trn

The biggest gainers among the components were recently beaten down automobile and stocks. Shares of and gained more than 5 per cent each. Index heavyweights Reliance and rose around 3.5 per cent each, while Bank and gained more than 2 per cent each. These four stocks contributed to half of the Sensex’s gains. was the only losing stock on the Sensex. Shares of the major dropped 3 per cent on concerns over high valuations, after its profits missed the Street’s estimates.

The broader market saw strong buying, with the mid-cap and small-cap indices gaining nearly 3 per cent each. Market players said the trajectory of the US markets and corporate earnings would dictate market direction in the near-term.