Volkswagen launch campaign in late 1950s is my favourite one: Rajeev Raja

Which is your favourite campaign and why? It’s definitely the Volkswagen launch campaign in the United States in the late 1950s by Doyle Dane Bernbach (DDB). They had ads like Think Small (Beetle).

With that Volkswagen campaign, William “Bill” Bernbach and Halmut Krone set the entire tone for Volkswagen which exists even today. On what parameters did you base your choice? I believe Bill Bernbach fostered a creative revolution in the US with this ad. A lot of good work had been done in automobile advertising till then such as David Ogilvy’s famous Rolls ...