Voot follows money on the OTT, but can it match the giants in the game?

Viacom18’s video streaming platform Voot is slowly building a subscriber base and a robust partner ecosystem as it moves from free to paid viewership on its platform. To that end it says, the team has worked to improve the quality and production values of its shows while expanding the multi-lingual reach of its content library.

However, the challenge will be to match the fare from Amazon Prime and Hotstar as also stand up to the urban pull of Netflix. Voot’s transition from an advertising-based video on demand (AVoD) to a subscription-based video on demand (SvoD) ...