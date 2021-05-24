Voting on Suraksha offer for Jaypee Infra deferred; bidders get more time

-
A Committee of Creditors (CoC) decided on Monday to give another chance to both bidders of Jaypee Infratech to submit revised bids, hours before lenders were to vote on Suraksha group's proposal.
Suraksha group and NBCC India are in the race to buy Jaypee's assets after the company defaulted to Rs 22,000 crore of loans.
The CoC had last week decided to send Mumbai-based Suraksha group's offer for voting from Monday after it offered Rs 1,700 crore more to lenders than NBCC India.
NBCC India's proposal was not sent for voting and the CoC had rejected it for not complying with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code norms and Supreme Court orders. NBCC sent an addendum to its earlier offer and sought more time from the lenders late on Friday night.
A CoC meeting was called this morning and both bidders were given seven days to file revised bids, if any.
Jaypee Infratech owns land on both sides of the Delhi, Agra Yamuna Expressway apart from the expressway itself. As per the last week's offer, Suraksha had offered Rs 6984 crore to all the creditors. NBCC had offered Rs 5,284 crore.
As there were several conditions to NBCC offer including zero coupon, 21-year tenure of NCDs, its offer was rejected by private banks. State-owned banks are in favour of NBCC making revised offers.
