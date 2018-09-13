Walmart, Flipkart employees to get a chance to switch between the companies

In an internal communication, global retail giant Walmart has told its employees they have an option to work on various projects at online marketplace Flipkart. A similar communication has been sent at Flipkart, asking employees on their interest in working at Walmart to learn more about how the retail giant functions, sources said.

The move comes after Walmart closed its $16-billion deal to acquire a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart. While Flipkart management hopes its employees would learn the nuances of handling grocery segment, Walmart wants to learn more about the logistics, ...