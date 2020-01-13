JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Siemens will back controversial Australian coal project: CEO Joe Kaeser
Business Standard

Walmart India fires around 50 executives as part of restructuring: Report

The firings mostly affected executives in the company's real estate division because the growth in the wholesale model has not been that robust

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Walmart has picked up 77 per cent in Flipkart
Walmart has picked up 77 per cent in Flipkart

Walmart Inc, the world's largest retailer, has fired around 50 of its India executives as part of its restructuring in the country, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The firings mostly affected executives in the company's real estate division because the growth in the wholesale model has not been that robust, two of the sources said.
.

First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU