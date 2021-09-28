Walmart's Myntra to host mega fashion sale event, eyes 5.5 mn customers

Walmart-owned fashion retailer is expecting 5.5 million unique customers at its upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), with av 1.8x increase in traffic over the previous edition. This edition of the mega fashion event is likely to see a massive uptick in demand, at 4x over BAU (business-as-usual) and 1.6x over the last festive season, with 40 per cent contribution coming from tier-2 and 3 markets. The tech capabilities of the platform are geared to handle a million concurrent users at peak. About 1.1 million first-time shoppers are expected to participate in this edition.

Myntra’s 360-degree marketing campaign, for the festive season, with over 100 national and regional celebrities and popular influencers, is expected to reach 150 million people. It is also riding strong on the concurrence of Big Fashion Festival with its stellar partnerships with T-20 teams RCB and CSK, to maximise its reach further.

“We are extremely excited and eagerly await the opening of the biggest edition of our Big Fashion Festival, which is among the nation’s largest festive shopping carnivals for fashion, lifestyle and beauty,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, “An event of this unprecedented magnitude is also set to provide thrust to our ecosystem, especially the artisans, MSMEs, and our Kirana store partners.”

has given a major boost to its supply chain network, including MENSA (Myntra extended network for service augmentation) partners. It has increased its capacity of last-mile deliveries by expanding its kirana store network by 30 per cent taking the count of its kirana store network to over 25000, to reach customers across the country. The firm has also announced hiring 11000 ground staff for its last-mile and contact centre, strengthening its SCM (supply chain management) capabilities further.

Ahead of the festive period, Myntra has strengthened its supply chain network across the country, with the addition of one fulfilment centre (FC), 3 mother hubs, 12 satellite hubs, and 171 distribution centres to significantly enhance capacity for higher storage volumes and optimise last-mile deliveries further.

The event is scheduled to be held between October 3 and 10, with early access for Myntra Insiders. Myntra’s loyalty programme for members, starting October 1, is the biggest-ever edition of the Big Fashion Festival with the largest-ever catalogue of brands, collections, styles and designs this festive season. The firm is offering its largest-ever assortment of one million styles and has ramped up the total number of brand partners by 40 per cent over the previous edition of the event, taking the count to 7,000 brands and making it one of the biggest fashion events of the country this festive season.

Numerous brands have been launched on the platform ahead of the 8-day event. It is offering shoppers latest designs and styles. These range from ethnic wear to beauty and personal care, footwear and home décor. Customers can pick from the collections of more domestic and international brands than ever before, along with regional festive ensembles. These include Swarovski, H&M, Vero Moda, Levi’s and Mango, Saucony Shoes, Roadster and HRX.

Myntra is expecting about 1.1 million first-time shoppers on the platform. The firm said it has an array of benefits for them during BFF, such as coupons worth Rs 1,000 that can be used for future purchases from across categories and free shipping for a month to embrace the festive fervour. New users can also anticipate a one-time special cost saving on their first purchase during the event.