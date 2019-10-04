Walmart uses blockchain technology for tracing seafood in Andhra Pradesh

Global retail major Walmart on Friday said it is currently running a pilot project using technology among the shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh for ensuring traceability. Through this technology, the retailer can now trace the shrimp that is sourced from the state to select Sam’s Club locations in the US.

Since 2017, Walmart has been collaborating with IBM on the use of technology to enhance global food traceability. As a part of the current project, the company worked closely with Andhra Pradesh-based seafood processor Sandhya Aqua and US-based supplier Stanley Pearlman Enterprises to add the shrimp supply chain to the blockchain-enabled IBM Food Trust.

The company claimed that the pilot project was the first known use of technology to track shrimp exports from India to an overseas retailer.

"Ultimately, it will help seafood farmers in the region to strengthen the shrimp supply chain and reinforce customer trust in the product, helping promote India as a preferred source of seafood," the company said.

Shrimp is India’s largest agricultural export, with the US accounting for around 46 per cent share of its total shrimp exports. Among states, Andhra Pradesh is one of the major producer of shrimp in the country.

Blockchain is a way to digitise data and share information across a complex supply chain network in a secure and trusted manner. The introduction of blockchain in the shrimp supply chain could help improve the quality of information on the product for compliance purposes and for sharing with consumers.

"Through this pilot, we are working with our partners and leveraging our global strengths to provide access to blockchain’s innovative technology which will benefit local farmers and producers, help to transform the food system and also provide a quality product that delights our customers and members," said Paul Dyck, vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart.