War on Covid-19: IGL follows lock down rule book, pares CNG supply in NCR

In view of the lower demand and the lock down announced in National Capital Territory of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, Limited (IGL), the supplier of in these areas, has decided to curtail its dispensing services.

Fifty-five of the 150 stations run by IGL will be operation during the period of lock down from March 23 till March 31 for public fueling to meet the requirements of emergency vehicles and essential service vehicles.

Forty-four of these stations are located in the NCT of Delhi, five in Ghaziabad, three in Noida, two in Greater Noida and one in Gurugram.





The CNG stations located in DTC depots shall also be operational as per requirements of DTC fleet.



The supply of PNG to household kitchens, however, will remain uninterrupted during the period and area control rooms will be functional to attend to any customer complaint received through 24x7 customer care or any other digital mode like e-mail, website or IGL Connect Mobile App.

However, the task of providing new PNG connections would be on hold.