Waryam Singh, former chairman of PMC Bank, arrested by Mumbai Police

Press Trust of India 

Waryam Singh, chairman of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Waryam Singh, former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank.

This is a fourth arrest in the case.

The EOW has already arrested former managing director of PMC Bank Joy Thomas, and promoters of HDIL group Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in the case.
First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 21:06 IST

