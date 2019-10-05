Waryam Singh, former chairman of PMC Bank, arrested by Mumbai Police

-
The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Waryam Singh, former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank.
This is a fourth arrest in the case.
ALSO READ: Joy Thomas in police custody till Oct 17, lawyers say he's the fall guy
The EOW has already arrested former managing director of PMC Bank Joy Thomas, and promoters of HDIL group Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in the case.
