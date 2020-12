Water treadmill to Hoverbike: Innovations get cool, smart, quirky in 2020

Despite the doom and gloom of the pandemic, quite a few unusual inventions unconnected with viruses and masks have emerged this year. The following list focuses purely on unusual stuff that might tickle the fancy of the retail consumer. There are no hydrogen-powered airplanes or other interesting industrial products here.

Some of these things are still in the demonstration / development stage. Others can already be ordered off the shelf. Water treadmill: Giving up swimming and gyming due to lockdown restrictions has been hard for many of us. This Locomo Water Walker gives you a little ...