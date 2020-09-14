We are full-out on capacity in batteries: Eveready's Amritanshu Khaitan

The country’s largest dry cell battery maker with more than 50 per cent share, Eveready Industries India, has recorded one of its best quarterly performances at a time when the company is struggling with debt at the promoter-level. “All factories are operational, we are full-out on capacity in batteries,” said Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan.

The company has a capacity of 1.8 billion batteries. Eveready recorded a 234 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 30.29 crore in the June quarter even as operating income fell by around 18 per cent to Rs ...