We are likely to start with an acquisition in India, says Martin Sorrell

A new-age digital advertising and marketing services company, S4 Capital, which was launched soon after its executive chairman Martin Sorrell quit WPP in April, has wrapped up two acquisitions so far. Sorrell, 73, says he is hungry for more and will ensure that integration of acquired units is smooth.

On his first trip to India since setting up the company, he speaks to Viveat Susan Pinto on what lies ahead for his venture, especially in India, a market he follows closely. Edited Excerpts: Will you continue with the rapid pace of acquisitions at S4 Capital or will you take a pause ...