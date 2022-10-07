JUST IN
Business Standard

We are open to innovative relationships that come are way: Madison CMD

Nothing is easy in today's world. Being an independent has its own set of challenges, said he

Topics
Madison World | WPP | media

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Sam Balsara
Sam Balsara

The Sam-Balsara family, which owns the Madison agency group in India, on Friday, said that they had sold their remaining 26 per cent stake in media agency MediaCom to WPP. MediaCom was a joint venture between WPP and the Balsara family, entered into in 2008. Its clients include advertisers such as Procter & Gamble. The Balsara family had a 51 per cent stake in the JV, with WPP holding the rest. In 2017, the Balsara family offloaded 25 per cent of their 51 per cent stake in the JV. The deal size of the current share sale of 26 per cent, according to industry sources, is estimated at Rs 100 crore. In a conversation with Viveat Susan Pinto, Balsara, chairman & MD, Madison, lays out the future roadmap for his agency.

Edited Excerpts:

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 23:12 IST

