We are open to innovative relationships that come are way: Madison CMD

The Sam-Balsara family, which owns the Madison agency group in India, on Friday, said that they had sold their remaining 26 per cent stake in media agency MediaCom to WPP. MediaCom was a joint venture between WPP and the Balsara family, entered into in 2008. Its clients include advertisers such as Procter & Gamble. The Balsara family had a 51 per cent stake in the JV, with WPP holding the rest. In 2017, the Balsara family offloaded 25 per cent of their 51 per cent stake in the JV. The deal size of the current share sale of 26 per cent, according to industry sources, is estimated at Rs 100 crore. In a conversation with Viveat Susan Pinto, Balsara, chairman & MD, Madison, lays out the future roadmap for his agency.
Edited Excerpts:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 23:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU