We are rapidly scaling up X Labs, says Bharti Airtel's Harmeen Mehta

At a time when implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is hygiene, telecom leader Airtel is seriously looking at predictive maintenance and service chat bots to stay ahead of the curve. It has just deployed an AI-based predictive tool to serve its home broadband customers.

Even before a customer connects with a call centre agent for complaint resolution, the platform identifies the probable cause of service disruption by scanning the vital parameters of the service and displays it on the screen of the agent. This makes the consumer experience better as the agent ...