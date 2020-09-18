We aren't interested in spending outside the country: Jindal Steel MD

Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) is witnessing a marked shift in all its business. In steel, the growth is being driven by the domestic market and the company is now planning to focus on the domestic market with the sale of its last foreign asset in Oman.

With coal supply now in a comfortable phase, the company which was at the forefront of bidding for captive mines, might skip the commercial mining auction. In an interview with Aditi Divekar and Shreya Jai, JSPL managing director V R Sharma talks about the transition JSPL is going through and the future plans. Edited ...