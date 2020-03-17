We have a strong launch pipeline: Godrej Properties MD Mohit Malhotra

Sitting on a cash of Rs 3,000 crore on its books, Godrej Properties is looking to buy land parcels in its key markets and launch projects. Mohit Malhotra, managing director of the company, tells Raghavendra Kamath how the company is going ahead with its plans. Edited excerpts: What correction have you seen in land prices, compared to 2015? In certain geographies under extreme distress, it has been strong.

For example, in the National Capital Region, we have seen 40-50 per cent correction. In Mumbai, 10-20 per cent. It is very subjective in other markets —depends on ...