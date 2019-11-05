JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Birla Corp contests UltraTech's copyright violation claim over use of name
Business Standard

We have most relevant patent portfolio for 5G, says Ericsson's Erik Ekudden

We are very confident about the leadership in the technology space, and that is reflected in the fact that we are providing 20 5G commercial networks in all geographies around the world, he said

Surajeet Das Gupta 

With Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal kicking off a debate by claiming that Huawei has superior technology in 5G gear over European firms, Erik Ekudden, chief technology officer at Ericsson, discusses with Surajeet Das Gupta claims about Chinese superiority on patents, lower pricing, and also on the 5G road map in India, especially after the SC order on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Edited excerpts: Huawei has claimed that it has the maximum patents and many point out that they have an edge in the 5G technology space. We have by far the largest contribution to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU