We have most relevant patent portfolio for 5G, says Ericsson's Erik Ekudden

With Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal kicking off a debate by claiming that Huawei has superior technology in 5G gear over European firms, Erik Ekudden, chief technology officer at Ericsson, discusses with Surajeet Das Gupta claims about Chinese superiority on patents, lower pricing, and also on the 5G road map in India, especially after the SC order on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Edited excerpts: Huawei has claimed that it has the maximum patents and many point out that they have an edge in the 5G technology space. We have by far the largest contribution to ...