We have seen highest bookings in 5 quarters: HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar

HCL Technologies, which reported a high sequential revenue growth of 5.6 per cent in constant currency in the October-December quarter, is betting big on its intellectual property (IP) offerings by acquiring some IBM products for $1.8 billion in December last year.

The Noida-based company’s president & CEO C Vijayakumar told Neha Alawadhi that it has no plans to spin off its IP-led business into a separate unit and would continue to focus on its products and platforms strategy. Edited excerpts: How do you look at macro issues like playing out in the markets you operate in, the ...