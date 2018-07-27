We'll bring down our US exposure to 70% by 2020: Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna

Midsize IT services company Hexaware’s CY18 second-quarter results were in line with the Street estimates with consolidated net profit rising 25 per cent at Rs 1.53 billion when compared to the year-ago quarter while revenues saw healthy growth of 15.6 per cent over the year to Rs 11.3 billion, prompting the company to raise its revenue guidance to 12-13 per cent (from earlier projected 10-12 per cent) on dollar terms.

The Pune-based company’s Chief Executive Officer R Srikrishna in an interview with Romita Majumdar says while his focus is to diversify the portfolio across ...