We never complained to US against RuPay: Mastercard's Porush Singh

As controversy surrounds Mastercard over complaining to the US government about India promoting RuPay, its president for South Asia Porush Singh tells Karan Choudhury and Indivjal Dhasmana that too much was read into the global payment and technology company’s report. Edited excerpts: Are you losing out to RuPay in India? If you look at a market like India, in debit cards alone, approximately $400 billion worth of transactions are in the form of taking out cash from an ATM.

Frankly, no one is losing. In commercial payments, up to $500 billion transactions are done ...