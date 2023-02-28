We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel

For Corporation, India remains the bright spot. Its India business is growing. Sandip Patel, managing director, India, says this geography is the perfect microcosm of the global firm. In conversation with Shivani Shinde and Sourabh Lele, he talks about the focus for 2023, how it is pivoting the (AI) model to work for India, and continues to hire (the careers page shows over 3,000 openings in India). Edited excerpts: