We now understand things we must correct: Paytm Payments Bank chairman

There will be no material impact on Paytm’s customer acquisition, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chairman, Paytm Payments Bank and founder & CEO of Paytm, tells Manojit Saha, even as the company’s shares fell 13 per cent. Edited Excerpts: Are you surprised with the RBI actions or were you expecting it? How can anybody expect an action like that? In Paytm [Payments] Bank, we have been working and building the bank following guidelines.

So, obviously it was a surprise to get a letter of embargo on customer onboarding. We now understand things that we have to correct. There ...