We're on the path to becoming fastest growing IT firm again: Cognizant CEO

Cognizant, which has a huge delivery presence in India, the country that houses a majority of its workforce, was in the midst of a transformation under the new CEO Brian Humphries when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

In an interview with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Sai Ishwar, he talks about how the company approached each of these challenges and is expecting to beat all competition in terms of growth at the earliest. Edited excerpts: What has changed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to date and what are the changes you expect to see in the coming days? The ...