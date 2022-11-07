JUST IN
Why pay $8 when you get everything free on our platform: Koo co-founder
Broad improvement in margins may continue for a while: Bank of Baroda chief
Cash to cloud: Meet Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India
I am not in the race for market share, says SGIC's Anil Kumar Aggarwal
We thrive on products that have limited competition: Top Sun Pharma execs
Switch Mobility aims to be in EV markets around the globe: CEO
Our Ebitda share from non-cigarette biz at 27%: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri
We expect more cyberattacks driven by nation-states: Microsoft's Tom Burt
Price hike is the last thing on our mind: Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra
India is becoming world's start-up capital: Microsoft India's Sangeeta Bavi
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
IOL Chemicals gets EDQM certification to supply API in European markets
Brookfield India's net dips 61% to Rs 27 crore, net operating income up
Business Standard

Why pay $8 when you get everything free on our platform: Koo co-founder

In a Q&A, Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is also the CEO of the made-in-India microblogging platform, says Koo is even open to hiring those Twitter sacked and that verification on Koo is free for life

Topics
Koo | Twitter | Social Media

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo
Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo

Tiger Global backed Koo, the made-in-India microblogging platform recently crossed 50 million downloads and is confident that its will hit the 100 million by next year. Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo even said the company is open to hiring those who have been sacked from Twitter and says that verification on Koo is free for life. In an interview with Shivani Shinde he talks about Twitter, growing acceptance of Koo with over 7,000 eminent accounts. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Koo

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.