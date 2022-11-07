Why pay $8 when you get everything free on our platform: Koo co-founder

Tiger Global backed Koo, the made-in-India microblogging platform recently crossed 50 million downloads and is confident that its will hit the 100 million by next year. Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, even said the company is open to hiring those who have been sacked from and says that verification on is free for life. In an interview with Shivani Shinde he talks about Twitter, growing acceptance of with over 7,000 eminent accounts. Edited excerpts: