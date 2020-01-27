We've strong YouTube biz; not eyeing Netflix, Amazon: ENIL's Panday

The Rs 635-crore Entertainment Network India (a part of the estimated Rs 10,000-crore Times Group) owns Radio Mirchi, India’s largest radio operator. In a month from now, it will drop the word ‘radio’ from its name.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to CEO Prashant Panday on the hows and whys. Edited excerpts: What is new ‘Mirchi’ about? Earlier, we were known as Radio Mirchi now we will be Mirchi. One of its products is radio, but one product is original video content, live events (like the Mirchi Music Awards, Mirchi Spell Bee and others) and ...