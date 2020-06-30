We were some weeks ahead in tackling Covid in India: Tata Steel's Narendran

With looking to conserve cash amid uncertain times ahead, Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, has chalked out a detailed plan to have its working capital release cash of at least Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal. In a telephonic interview with Aditi Divekar, T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, talks about how his company kept domestic operations ready for the pandemic, taking cues from Europe much before lockdown got announced here in India. Edited excerpts:

has talked about keeping a sharp focus on cash conservation going ahead. How are you implementing this for the working capital segment, where the company has sizable requirements?

In FY20, we had a very good cash release of about Rs 1,500 crore in the working capital segment, apart from what happened in the last ten days of March, which disturbed the final number. While managing inventory, keeping a tight supply chain are some of the measures taken in FY21, payment flexibility with larger suppliers to manage cash, deferring buffer expenditures are also some steps taken this fiscal. For FY21 too, we would like a cash release close to FY20, though the stock levels in the beginning of the fiscal were not something that we would have liked to have. But, we aim for a release of at least about Rs 1,000 crore cash this fiscal.

What are your plans on fund raising and debt refinancing for FY21?

Currently, we are in a comfortable position with a lot of our debt refinanced and hence have no major repayments this fiscal. Some small amount of about $300-350 million could be repaid in FY21. From the portfolio call, we are looking to complete and close the South East Asia transaction which will also give us some cash. Apart this, optimizing capex, following cost efficiencies to generate more cash from operating part of the business, is also part of the plan to manage debt.

What are your lessons from the pandemic outbreak? How would you compare impact on India operations with your overseas business?

Your business has to be resilient. Since the last few years, we have been investing in technology in India and I think that it has been a very timely investment. It has made Indian business very resilient and agile mainly because of the technological infrastructure. Moreover, because we knew what Europe was going through in February itself, we had started preparing Indian operations for something similar. So when the lockdown hit us in the third week of March, we had already taken a number of actions regarding health care. I am not saying our preparations were perfect but maybe we were a few weeks ahead of others in preparation and that is why we did not have to bring down production levels below 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19. Our technological advancement in India helped us certainly.

Did you see any weak points in your logistics segment during the lockdown?

We have a fairly long and complex supply chain. The challenge was on an inbound supply chain, as many of our vendors could not operate. The steel plant had the permission to operate but for vendors to get permissions from local authorities, district level was an issue and a big exercise.

Did you face migrant worker issues at your facilities in the early part of the lockdown?

The migrant worker issue did not directly impact us but we were indirectly impacted because many of our customers use migrant workers. Therefore, the impact was more indirect than direct. As far as hiring strategy is concerned, we had made some recruitment before COVID-19 where graduates were to join us. We have done that but in the current scenario there is no fresh hiring.

Are you going to consciously hire locals going ahead?

We are comfortably placed when it comes to hiring locals. At most of our sites, blue-collar workers are from the local community and a lot of the contract workers are also from the local community, so I do not see it as a big problem for us.

Have there been any pay cuts or changes in salary structure amid weak revenue visibility due to pandemic outbreak?

In Europe, we have had pay deferral which the local management has discussed but in India, part of the employee salary is linked to the EBITDA, as a variable pay component and so it will vary depending on company performance. This, however, has been the salary structure for the last four years and, therefore, not a new change.