We will get into electronic media, says RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka

RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group has signed an agreement with Fortune Media Group to publish the Fortune magazine in India. The Indian edition was launched in 2010 under a licensed partnership with the ABP Group that ended this year.

RPSG Chairman SANJIV GOENKA tells Ishita Ayan Dutt they have ambitious plans for Fortune and that it’s just a part of the group’s larger plans in media space. Edited excerpts: What prompts you to invest in a magazine, especially in the middle of a pandemic? The pandemic is not going to last forever. I do believe Fortune is a great brand to ...