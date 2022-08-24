WealthTech firm Liquide raises $2.2 mn pre-seed led by M Venture Partners

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep163: Indian unicorns, real estate recovery, US Fed Policy, spam bot
Elon Musk wants to get rid of Twitter spam bots. What are they?
Sequoia India's Surge programme extends seed fund range up to $3 million
Flow of money into NRI deposits till February moderates sharply, shows data
Flow of money into NRI deposits moderates to $3.23 bn in FY22: RBI data
-
On-demand investment advisory platform Liquide announced that it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding. The investment was led by Singapore-based M Venture Partners, among other key angel investors which include Cred’s Kunal Shah, BharatPe’s Shashvat Nakrani and Suhail Sameer and Uber’s Pradeep Parameswaran, among others.
The funds raised will be used to build a plug and play stock advisory layer to power existing brokerage accounts such as Zerodha, Upstox and Groww, the company said in a statement. Capital raised will further be used to enhance the firm’s equity research and analytics capabilities as well as accelerate product testing and development.
Liquide plans to go live this month for NRI investors across six countries- Singapore, US, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia. The Bangalore-based firm claims more than 35,000 downloads since the launch of its app.
The WealthTech firm is stated to have boarded six brokers and intends to extend its network to cover 90 per cent of Demat account holders in the country in the next few months. Liquide has also unveiled its very own Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) bot, LiMo, alongside its app.
“Investment advisory has for long been human-centric and cost-inefficient. More than two million retail Demat accounts have been added since 2020. The majority of these new investors are aged below 34 years, have limited understanding of the markets and are heavily influenced by their social circles. We want to guide investors with ready-made research and become the de facto reference point for their retail equity investments,” said Anuj Bajpai, founder and CEO of Liquide
Founded in 2021 by Anuj Bajpai, Paritosh Gunjan, Aniket Shirke and Kunal Ambasta, Liquide claims to enable users to login with their existing broker accounts and provides users with access to ready-made actionable insights on the portfolio, stocks and market trends.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 14:10 IST