WealthTech firm Liquide raises $2.2 mn pre-seed led by M Venture Partners

On-demand investment advisory platform Liquide announced that it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed . The investment was led by Singapore-based M Venture Partners, among other key angel which include Cred’s Kunal Shah, BharatPe’s Shashvat Nakrani and Suhail Sameer and Uber’s Pradeep Parameswaran, among others.

The funds raised will be used to build a plug and play stock advisory layer to power existing brokerage accounts such as Zerodha, and Groww, the company said in a statement. Capital raised will further be used to enhance the firm’s equity research and analytics capabilities as well as accelerate product testing and development.

Liquide plans to go live this month for NRI across six countries- Singapore, US, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia. The Bangalore-based firm claims more than 35,000 downloads since the launch of its app.

The WealthTech firm is stated to have boarded six brokers and intends to extend its network to cover 90 per cent of Demat account holders in the country in the next few months. Liquide has also unveiled its very own and Machine Learning (AI/ML) bot, LiMo, alongside its app.

“Investment advisory has for long been human-centric and cost-inefficient. More than two million retail Demat accounts have been added since 2020. The majority of these new are aged below 34 years, have limited understanding of the markets and are heavily influenced by their social circles. We want to guide investors with ready-made research and become the de facto reference point for their retail equity investments,” said Anuj Bajpai, founder and CEO of Liquide

Founded in 2021 by Anuj Bajpai, Paritosh Gunjan, Aniket Shirke and Kunal Ambasta, Liquide claims to enable users to login with their existing broker accounts and provides users with access to ready-made actionable insights on the portfolio, stocks and market trends.