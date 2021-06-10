Wellness startup Pee Safe raises Rs 25 cr for R&D, product launches

Hygiene and wellness Pee Safe has raised Rs 25 crore in Pre-Series B funding in a round led by entrepreneur and investor Shaival Desai and existing Series A investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

Through this raise, Pee Safe aims to build depth in feminine hygiene and sexual wellness, and accelerate its personal care brand FURR as well as allocate funds for further R&D and product launches in the next one year. The brand is also looking at raising Series B funding later this year.

“The funding round will enable us to further research and build Pee Safe as a forward-looking brand,” said Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO, Pee Safe.

The startup’s online business has seen a 40 per cent jump in the current quarter and achieved over 70 per cent growth annually (FY20-21). Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise owned brand exclusive stores to enhance customer experience across India. They have already expanded overseas and are building a production unit for sanitizers in Europe.

“Pee Safe has demonstrated boldness in challenging long-held stereotypes and to that extent is making it fun and normal to talk about topics that may previously have been taboo,” said Alka Goel, Founding Partner, Alkemi Growth Capital.