Welspun launches Rs 1,100 crore manufacturing facility in Telangana

Welspun Group's fully integrated and independent vertical Welspun Flooring Ltd has launched a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, with a potential capacity of 40 million square metres per annum.

Set up with an investment of Rs 1100 crore, the facility is spread across 200 acres, employing close to 1600 members. The plant is equipped to manufacture wide variety of innovative products ranging from carpet tiles, greens (artificial grass) and broadloom carpets (wall to wall carpet) to the patented product – the Click-N-Lock tiles.

Launched with an initial capacity of 10 million square metres, post completion of all phases, the facility will have a production capacity of 40 million square metres annually. Of the total 40 million square metres capacity, 25 million square metres will be for hard flooring products while rest will be for soft flooring products.

Adjacent to this facility, Welspun Group is also establishing a manufacturing plant for its emerging business – advanced textiles at an investment of Rs 400 crore over a span of two financial years.

The flooring business is meant to complement the group's existing businesses such as home textiles, said Welspun Group chairman B K Goenka.

"Our retail brands like Welspun & Spaces has gained high consumer acceptance and continues to drive our growth in the evolving domestic market. We are now entering another exciting phase of our growth with foray into the flooring segment. This emerging business is poised to benefit from the synergies with our existing businesses and large customer base, thereby creating a strong domestic as well as global growth opportunity," Goenka added.

The plant launch is in line with Welspun Flooring Ltd.'s aim to disrupt and tranform the new homes and renovation segments of the Rs 35000 crore Indian tiles market, Mukesh Savlani, President & CEO- International Business of the company said.

Along with the introduction of stone polymer composite tiles, the company offers holistic flooring solutions for architects, designers, retailers and customers, and aims to manufacture products for every industry – residential, hospitality and commercial. While India is a focus market, Welspun Flooring will also export to Europe, US, Australia and the Southeast Asian countries.